i understands Ms Donelan is seeking to balance the protection of children with freedom of speech concerns.



As a result, she is scrapping sweeping "legal but harmful" rules which required social media companies to address content that is not illegal but is dangerous - such as that promoting suicide or self-harm.



The rules would have meant social media sites, such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, were responsible for dealing with this content for both adults and children.



But, amid criticism that it would have led to a widespread attack on freedom of speech by companies hoping to avoid hefty fines, i understands the new laws will only apply to material targeted at children.

According to today's Sun and the i newspaper, the Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan will shortly bring back the Online Safety Bill, but without the hated 'legal but harmful' clause.