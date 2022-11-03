© Gretchen Ertl/Reuters



"dire fuel poverty"

Many families will struggle as cost of energy doubles compared with a year ago, John Pettigrew says.The head of National Grid has warned that many British households would find this winter "financially very, very hard", despite government support to limit the rise in gas and electricity bills.Pettigrew said that when the support ended in April a more targeted scheme to help those households in the most need seemed the best solution. "Something like a social tariff makes a lot of sense."His call mirrors that of some big energy suppliers, such as ScottishPower, that have been pushing the government to set up a subsidised "social" energy package that would apply to the most vulnerable customers.Although National Grid does not supply electricity or gas it receives a proportion of all bills to pay for the management of the energy grids and oversee the country's electricity and gas systems. These so-called network charges, which are distributed among a number of companies, make up about 10 per cent of a domestic bill.Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said energy companies were fast recognising they had a "moral obligation to step in and help" struggling households.He said the energy price crisis, which was exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wasNational Grid in October warned households to prepare for the possibility of rolling blackouts this winter if, in the "unlikely" scenario, Britain couldn't import sufficient energy from continental Europe during periods of high demand.Pettigrew said the company's "base" scenario was for the country to have sufficient supplies to meet demand this winter. He added that unseasonably warm weather in recent weeks had helped countries in the EU to fill their gas storage facilities as there had been less demand for heating purposes.