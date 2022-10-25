Society's Child
Naftogaz boss: Ukraine faces 'worst winter in history'
RT
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 21:28 UTC
In an interview with German outlet Handelsblatt, published on Monday, Vitrenko claimed that "about 40% of the power generation plants were destroyed" by recent Russian airstrikes.
"It will be the worst winter in our history. We expect constant power outages and problems with heating," Vitrenko stated, adding that Moscow has also hit refineries.
Ukraine is preparing for winter blackouts, the Naftogaz boss said, admitting that "it is impossible to 100% prevent problems" and the country therefore needs help from its backers.
In an interview with The Guardian in late August, long before Russia launched its offensive against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Vitrenko admitted that without Western financial support, Ukraine would "lack gas" and, consequently, might see its power system going down.
In September, the Naftogaz boss urged Ukrainians to stock up on blankets and warm clothes, noting that this year's heating season will start later and end earlier, while winter temperatures in apartments will be set at 17-18 degrees Celsius (62-64 degrees Fahrenheit), four degrees below the standard temperature.
The ongoing shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure by Moscow prompted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky last week to ask his compatriots to ease pressure on the struggling energy system by limiting their use of electricity between 5pm and 11pm.
On Sunday, he also asked the local authorities "to consume electricity very consciously" and emphasized that "this is not the right time for bright shop windows and signs."
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a shift in the military offensive in Ukraine on October 10, with Moscow's forces launching massive long-range missile strikes on Ukrainian military, communication, and energy facilities. He accused Kiev of masterminding several "terrorist attacks" on Russian infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge bombing attack.
Comment: Ukraine has, at the behest of its Western master, played a stupid game. It has now won a stupid prize.
- US finally admits Ukraine bombs Zaporizhzhia's Nuclear Power Plant in NY Times article
- NYT: Senior Ukrainian official confirms Ukraine orchestrated truck bomb attack on Crimean Bridge
- Russia conducting 'massive strikes' in Ukraine
- Blackouts, water cuts, shelling reported in Ukraine's Kharkov region - two thermal power plants reportedly offline
It is said that power corrupts, but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.
- David Brin
Recent Comments
It's great to see a whole thirty members signed up to averting possible nuclear armagedon. That's definitely reassuring.
Hate to be a grammar patrol person, but this article is written by a supposedly educated person and not just one of the forum regulars which...
This dude just keeps the jokes coming. Even Ronnie Reagan and Bush II had a modicum of statesmanship compared to this guy. Nowadays, speaking...
That last video :O
How Rishi Sunak was Groomed by Globalists, made a Puppet of the WEF, and appointed UK Chancellor [Link] Just another Global Shit Show Circus 💩🤡🎪
you play with fire, your gonna get burnt..
you should be hanged, the pple of ukerain will hang you by your pin dick
maggot toes till death..
mussolini awaits you.