Great Britain's National Grid said Thursday it is planning three-hour blackouts in parts of the country through the winter, according to a report from Wales Online.The decision is part of National Grid's recent attempts to protect its network and keep up supply.as the energy crisis continues, Wales Online reported . Residents will be paid to not use their washing machines or charge their cars during the island nation's peak hours in another effort to maintain supply, the outlet noted.National Gridor otherwise no imports of electricity from the European continent, Wales Online continued.Similar planned blackouts occurred during the 1970s in response to the miner strike and oil crisis, brought on by the British government's decision to close mines despite plenty of minerals used for energy production remaining inside.The three-hour blackouts are the most extreme of three possible scenarios suggested by ESO, Wales Online continued. The lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and stress on energy supplies from the war between Russia and Ukraine.The move by Britain's National Gridas both the global energy and financial crises continue through 2022 and into 2023.