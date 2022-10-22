© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys



French President Emmanuel Macron has called on EU countries to prepare spending the winter of 2023-2024 without Russian gas and work to lower energy prices. He was speaking at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels, which was broadcast by the press service of the Elysee Palace.In this regard, according to Macron, the summit participants agreed on the need to establish a new European price index for gas.he said."This is the first point. The second point is the creation of a series of price corridors to avoid market volatility," he added.Earlier, the European Commission presented a new package of measures to combat the energy crisis in the European Union. In particular, it proposed to introduce dynamic gas pricing on the European TTF Exchange. This measure is expected to be temporary until the EC develops a new LNG price benchmark by March 2023.The EC also plans to introduce mandatory joint purchases of gas by EU member states at a level of 15% of the total demand, as well as the reduction of monthly energy consumption by 15%.