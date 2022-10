© iStock



"You can't ignore Putin's war in Ukraine, either."

Consumers may be forced to collectively shell out over $14 billion more on electricity and heating costs this winter compared to a year ago, according to a new report from the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA).It comes at a trying time for the country as consumers grapple with painfully high inflation, which just accelerated in September, jumping 8.2% from a year ago. That marked its fastest pace in four decades.The rise in heating costs this winter will only exacerbate the pressure on households, according to the CEA. To bolster its point, the advocacy group cited recent data from theestimating how energy prices will increase across the board. EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis, in a recent statement, said:according to the EIA.Meanwhile, consumers are estimated to spendaccording to the EIA. Additionally,The EIA also estimated that consumers will spendfrom last year.Companies such as Consolidated Edison Inc., which provides energy for roughly 10 million people who live in New York City and Westchester County, have already startedThe CEA saidalthough other experts, including the EIA, argued that there areNick Loris, vice president of public policy for C3 Solutions, told FOX Business:He noted thatStill, Loris said that it is "disingenuous" to solely put the blame on the Biden administration becauseIn fact, the EIA told FOX Business that Russia's actions Additionally, the EIA also noted that theOPEC+'s announced production cuts also increasedthe EIA added.Aside from this, the agency said thatwhich contributes to higher-than-average prices for those commodities and for electricity."