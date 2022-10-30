© AFP / Hassan Ali Elmi



At least 100 people were killed and 300 wounded in twin car bombings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the East African country's president has said.Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced the figures on Sunday, warning that "the number for both the dead and wounded continues to increase."as ambulances arrived and people gathered to assist the wounded.Witnesses saidThe president described the fresh bombings as "history," saying: "it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved."No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Mohamud has blamed them on the militant group Al-Shabaab. "This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident," he said.The twin bombings occurred on the same day that Somalia's president, prime minister and other seniorThe al-Qaeda-affiliated group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union forces, but still controls large areas of the countryside and frequently stages bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.