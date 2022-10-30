nbc cameraman
© Shaun Heasley/Getty Images
"The constant fear-mongering rhetoric that MSNBC puts out is not meant to inform or educate Americans on the issues but to influence, indoctrinate, and radicalize."

An analysis of MSNBC broadcasts in 2022 has found that the term 'fascist' or 'fascism' was used a total of 1,614 times, leading critics to charge that the network is 'obsessed' with the using the label to keep Americans politically polarised.

Fox News reports that the analysis of Grabian Media's transcripts reveals "fascism" was said 627 times on MSNBC and "fascist" was used 987 times.


Even CNN, with its obsession over Trump supporters and January 6th, only used the terms 491 times, meaning MSNBC's coverage is almost threefold more extreme.

Commenting on the findings, Barrington Martin of conservative group Our America noted "The constant fear-mongering rhetoric that MSNBC puts out is not meant to inform or educate Americans on the issues but to influence, indoctrinate, and radicalize Americans towards radical leftist ideology."

"Contrary to what MSNBC would have you believe, America is a good country, and they should stop constantly attempting to divide us," Martin added.

The analysis shows a stark uptick in use of the terms after Joe Biden labelled half the country 'Semi-fascist' and in the run up to the midterm elections.

Indeed, earlier this week an MSNBC talking head compared GOP candidates to Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany and Americans who vote Republican to Nazis, while perpetual race baiter host Joy Reid declared that the Republican agenda is "just fascism in the open."


MSNBC constantly uses the rhetoric to claim that most of America is rampantly racist. It's all they do now: