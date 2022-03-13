dr. michael mcfaul
Standford University professor and former Obama official Dr. Michael McFaul downplayed Adolf Hilter when comparing the Nazi dicator to Russian President Vladimir Putin during an MSNBC discussion Friday on the Ukraine invasion.

After making the comments on "The Rachel Maddow Show," the former US Ambassador to Russia who served under Obama was blasted for his statements favorably comparing Hitler to Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.


"One of the Russian journalists said, 'You know, there's one difference between Hitler when he was coming in and Putin. Hitler didn't kill ethnic Germans. He didn't kill German-speaking people,'" McFaul said to fill-in host Ali Velshi.

"I think people need to remember that we're talking about cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol and Kyiv, there are large populations there, you know, up to a third and sometimes as much to a half that are Russian speakers and are ethnic Russians. And yet Putin doesn't seem to care about that. He slaughters the very people he said he has come to liberate," McFaul said during the program's segment.

The clip was posted to the Maddow Blog's official Twitter account late Friday, drawing widespread condemnation on social media. Following backlash, the tweet was later deleted Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.
maddow blog tweet