A celebrated Stanford scholar and ex-envoy to Russia is having trouble finding evidence that the Ukrainian government "sympathizes" with paramilitary groups that espouse neo-Nazi ideologies.Michael McFaul expressed his doubts about Kiev's support for ultra-nationalist and neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine. He was responding to journalist Glenn Greenwald's assertion that the Ukrainian government "has clear, systemic & deeply ominous ties to actual Nazi groups & neo-Nazi factions."Most countries have "Nazi sympathizers," McFaul artfully retorted. "But the Ukrainian government? Really? Any evidence to support that hypothesis? The Prime Minister is Jewish."One notable example cited in the WaPo piece: Andriy Parubiy, the founder of the creatively-named and not-Nazi-sounding-at-all Social-National Party of Ukraine. The organization was an "openly neo-fascist precursor" to Svoboda, a current ultra-nationalist political party in Ukraine.In 2014 Parubiy was head of the national security council and is currently speaker of the parliament - i.e., a leading figure in Ukraine's government. Is McFaul suggesting that Parubiy, whose "openly neo-fascist" organization once warned that "we are the last hope of the white race," is not sympathetic to Nazis anymore?And they act on their convictions with impunity. C14 openly claimed credit for a series of attacks on Roma people in Ukraine, framing it as "cleaning". The sometimes violent crackdowns faced no opposition from the police and courts don't seem too eager to have the individuals organizing those pogroms prosecuted.If a State Department-funded news outlet can come to the conclusion that C14 has government's backing, surely its former employee could too. At least the NATO-funded Atlantic Council think tank connected the dots in June, hilariously starting its piece by giving RT credit for spending years reporting on Ukraine's growing neo-Nazi problem.In 2014, President Petro Poroshenko even presented Azov's leader, Andriy Biletsky, with the Order For Courage. At the time, Biletsky was also the head of the Social National Assembly, an organization committed to "punishing severely sexual perversions and any interracial contacts that lead to the extinction of the white man." The BBC called the notion "a typical neo-Nazi narrative," in a July report.And the list goes on and on.As Haaretz reported at the time: "Israel is exporting weapons to Ukraine, knowing that they reach right-wing militias, some members of which are avowed neo-Nazis who enjoy the support of the authorities."It seems like somebody is living in denial.