How do you stop those pesky Ruskies from meddling in the world's greatest democracy, prevent your dodgy emails from leaking and tame unruly social media platforms? Ex-Moscow envoy Michael McFaul has offered this five-point plan.Ambassador McFaul has frequently been called upon by media over the last two years to give his 'expert' analysis on all things Russia-related - and he was no less adamant aboutThis is how the experienced diplomat (and now a distinguished Russiagater) wants to ward off unwanted Russian influence.McFaul warned lawmakers that American elections must be totally secure and not susceptible to Vladimir Putin's meddling. But Putin "doesn't need to steal 78,000 votes" outright, he said -In other words, any political scandals happening around the time of US elections from now on can be blamed on Russia's GRU intelligence operatives. Handy!McFaul said. Presumably, this involves regular password changes and some solid anti-hacking software - particularly if you've got any sensitive emails to hide. You never know when the evil Russians might be lurking in your server.Put another way,because they might see something that could alter their perception of reality - maybe a funny political meme or something even more untoward, like a link to an RT article, perhaps.could probably help out on this front byWhy even allow conversation at all when national security is at stake?. McFaul didn't specify, but "third parties" could be - and most likely is - a reference to some well-known internet giants. Those should be prepared to do exactly what the FBI and CIA tell them to do - all to protect democracy, of course.during the election, as they "actively seek to shape American public opinion." The first step is to ban Sputnik from tweeting #CrookedHillary (and no, this is not the Onion).And if you still aren't convinced that the Russians are coming,