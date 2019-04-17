It was zero tolerance from Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel after McFaul tweeted that the paper of record was not at "their best" in the piece and criticized the "shocking" methods used by the reporter for the article in question.
Comment: Touchy, isn't he?
A "saddened and offended" McFaul tweeted about how he had read the paper "every day for over thirty years" and pondered whether, as a purchaser, he had an inalienable right to see its reporters tweets.
said.
Other tweeters attempted to soothe McFaul's hurt feelings by letting him know that liberal Vogel also makes...liberal use of the block button, too. Vogel "mass blocks literally everybody" who is even "slightly critical," one tweeter, said. Another who claimed to have "known Ken [Vogel] since Kindergarten" didn't escape his Twitter wrath either.
Vogel, for his part, hasn't commented on the spat - but tweets he posted a few days prior to the McFaul drama (likely following another blocking spree) offer some insight into his blocking policy.
"You have the right to say whatever you want (short of threats), & I have the right to chose not to listen," he wrote.
Well, that's that then. So much for those liberal values of free speech and civil debate.
Comment: Signs of the Times regrets that it is unable to link Mr. McFaul's original tweets and has had to settle for screenshots of them. This editor was 'insta-blocked' by McFaul several months ago while posing questions to him as to the degree of his involvement with fraudster Bill Browder and the passing of the Magnitsky Act. Apparently Mr. McFaul is also sensitive to the "unforgivable sin of criticizing".