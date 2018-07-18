Moscow accuses Browder of illegally taking $1.5 billion out of Russia and fabricating evidence that led to the passing of the sanctions-imposing Magnitsky Act. As part of the investigation, the prosecutor general wants to speak to ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, author of the notorious Trump dossier, and former ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, who campaigned on behalf of Browder.
Other persons of interest on what Russia said was an incomplete list included David Kramer, former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor and president of think tank Freedom House, and the billionaire Ziff brothers, who are described as "Browder's long-standing partners in crime."
This was announced by Aleksandr Kurennoy, the head of the mass media department of the prosecutor general's office in Moscow, who said that Russia was ready to share its findings with US law enforcement agencies "on even terms."
The announcement follows hot on the heels of a proposal made by Vladimir Putin during his press conference with Donald Trump in Helsinki on Monday, in which he offered to "meet US authorities half-way" and allow the Mueller investigation into Moscow's election meddling to interview suspects in Russia, "on the condition" that Russian investigators could speak to suspects in the Browder investigation.
Browder responded in the Washington Post, claiming that Putin's move meant he was "rattled" by Browder's accusations of corruption against the Russian state.
Comment: Browder is lying through his teeth. His story is pure fiction, and all because he got caught for tax fraud.
US-born Browder made a fortune as an investor in Russia, starting in the 1990s, but was barred from entering the country in 2005, and has since become an arch-critic of the Kremlin. His allegations over the treatment of one of his staff, Sergei Magnitsky, while in custody, led to the sanctioning of select Moscow officials in the 2012 Magnitsky Act, but the legislation has since been expanded and can be applied to any foreign official, who is deemed to have violated human rights.
Browder was convicted in Russia in absentia in 2013 for fraud and tax evasion, and again, at the end of last year.
The 54-year old investor has also been a prominent voice in the Mueller investigation itself, though it does not concern him directly, and he submitted a scathing testimony about Russia to the US Senate a year ago.
Comment: For the low-down on Browder, Alex Krainer's book has the full story: Grand Deception: Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and Anti-Russian Sanctions. See also:
As RT points out, "But McFaul is getting ahead of himself here, as prosecutors didn't say anything about arresting him, only that they would like him to answer some questions about Browder. The frantic tweeting does, however, betray some degree of nervousness."
RT again: "The ex-ambassador is, in fact, not entirely detached from the businessman. In 2017 when Browder - a British citizen - was briefly denied a US visa due to an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Russia, he called on Trump and the State Department to "fix this." He later called on Russia to be expelled from Interpol over the arrest of Browder in Spain."