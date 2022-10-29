repelled drone attacks for several hours

UPDATE: The hull of the minesweeper Ivan Golubets was pierced, but it is afloat. In addition to shrapnel damage to the hull of the frigate Admiral Makarov, its radar system was disabled.

"The preparation of the terrorist act in Sevastopol and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd special Center for naval operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists."



"The specialists of the British Navy who were preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the terrorist attack in Sevastopol are involved in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines." the Russian Defence Ministry claimed.

the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the attack are involved in ensuring the security of the corridor used for export of Ukrainian grain