UPDATE: The hull of the minesweeper Ivan Golubets was pierced, but it is afloat. In addition to shrapnel damage to the hull of the frigate Admiral Makarov, its radar system was disabled.

"The preparation of the terrorist act in Sevastopol and the training of servicemen of the Ukrainian 73rd special Center for naval operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists."



"The specialists of the British Navy who were preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the terrorist attack in Sevastopol are involved in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines." the Russian Defence Ministry claimed.

the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were subjected to the attack are involved in ensuring the security of the corridor used for export of Ukrainian grain

On the morning of October 29th, the city of Sevastopol in Crimea was subjected to the major attack by Ukrainian and US UAVs. This was the largest attack on the Russian city since the beginning of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.The attackThe Russian Ministry of Defence clarified thatwere involved in the attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol.4 USVs were destroyed on the outer roadstead of Sevastopol, 3 more vehicles were destroyed on the inner roadstead.According to the locals,this morning near Omega Bay in Sevastopol. Probably it was similar to what was discovered off the coast of Soldier's Beach in September. LINK According to unconfirmed reports, underwater UAVs were also involved in the attack.The Defence Ministry confirmed thatAccording to Ukrainian media,The local sources in Sevastopol clarified that the Admiral Makarov frigate also received minimal surface damage from shrapnel as a result of the detonation of the naval drone ammunition destroyed on the inner roadstead of Sevastopol Bay.According to open sources, the reconnaissance flight of the US UAV took place at an altitude of 17 kilometers above the neutral waters.According to the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev, the facilities in Sevastopol were not affected, and the situation is under control.Some media shared photos of the smoke seen on the coast near Sevastopol claiming the fire broke out as a result of the drone attack on the city. Some sources clarified that the fire was seen on a training ground for mobilized Marines where burning tires were used for training.The Russian military recalled that