A new poll has revealed that a majority of Americans believe that the transgender movement has gone "too far" in its encouragement of minors to pursue medicalized gender transitions.The poll was conducted by McLaughlin and Associates for Summit.org between October 12 and 17 of 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide.Even split by the candidate they voted for in the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Americans agreed that things have gone too far.Everyone above the age of 18, the legal age of voting, agreed with the sentiment as well, including 54 percent of those 18-29, 60 percent of those 30-40, 64 percent of those 41-55, 74 percent of those 55-65, and 68 percent of those over 65.Split by political party affiliation, 74 percent of Republicans say it's financial gain while 13 percent say it's to help children. 39 percent of Democrats pointed to money as the motivator, holding a slight lead over Democrats who said that the motivator was helping children, 38 percent. A majority of Independents, 56 percent, said it was financial gain, while 21 percent said it's helping children.Additionally, a majority of Americans, 59 percent, say that the growing trend of being transgender among minors is due to outside influences from social media and other sources, while 27 percent said minors "feel free to question their gender without judgment.""The burning question is, why are so many people silent if they believe the transgender movement is harming kids? What will it take for Americans to overcome the intimidation and say, 'Enough is enough?'"