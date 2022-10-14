Society's Child
Climate extremists throw soup at Van Gogh painting worth $84M, glue themselves to wall
Washington Examiner
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 16:48 UTC
A pair of activists from the group Just Stop Oil splattered tomato soup over Van Gogh's painting Sunflowers on display at London's National Gallery. The two women then proceeded to take glue sticks, rub them onto their hands, and place their glued hands on the wall next to the painting, according to a video posted by the group.
"Human creativity and brilliance is on show in this gallery, yet our heritage is being destroyed by our Government's failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis," a statement from the group read.
Both protesters have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass, Metropolitan Police Events stated on social media.
The painting itself dates back to 1888 and is one of five versions of "Sunflowers" on display in museums and galleries across the world, according to the gallery. The activist group claims that the painting has a value of $84.2 million.
a statement from the group.
On Sunday, two protesters from the international environmental group Extinction Rebellion glued their hands to Picasso's Massacre in Korea painting at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia before they were arrested, according to BuzzFeed.
Reader Comments
Opening line in the 'About Us' portion of their site says, " Allowing the extraction of new oil and gas resources in the UK is an obscene and genocidal policy that will kill our children and condemn humanity to oblivion. It just has to stop. "
" WITH THREE YEARS LEFT THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO SAVE ALL WE LOVE CIVIL RESISTANCE "
ROGER HALLAM Co-founder of XR, Insulate Britain, Just Stop Oil
I've read about Mr. Hallam in the news before this. He is a nasty piece of work who is either not that smart, or he's a talented grifter. [Link] Generally I'm leaning towards the latter because his websites, plural, spend a lot of words saying how poor he is and asking everyone for more than 4,000 pound sterling per month so that he and his squeeze can live and make more trouble. [Link]
He really is a Fagin like character [Link] in his appearance, his manner and his influence on the innocent and ignorant.
I'm thinking those kids he's brainwashed come from rich families and don't face the choice of eating or heating this winter. I guess while they are not studying climate science they are also not studying hypocrisy. It would be funny if not so sad and dangerous for everyone else in Britain and Europe.
These are just children, mentally anyway and easily manipulated. Those who have 'radicalized' them and paid for all their promotion and gear should be charged for the damage done, both to the infrastructure and the now warped brains of these youngsters.
Let's see how well he and his orphans are received this winter and spring when the country realizes how many Britons have died because of their climate policy driven lack of resources for heat and electricity. I hope he is jailed for a long time but the hidden pocketbook that actually funds this creep will surely keep him in our faces.
I went to an exhibition of his - dreamland images left and right and a few misguided damsels attached might be a nice addition.
Are they damsels or just entitled brats is the key question.
I suspect the latter.
Unglue them loser kids - what are their parents doing now I wonder.
Well - the parents can spend the rest of their lives paying back for the crimes committed by their kids I reckon.
84 million is a chunk of fiat currency now ain't it?
If all you got is destruction of images you take offense at, then why don't you lay your body under the statue just before it gets toppled.
Brats.
Effing loser brat entitled ones.
Piss me off to no end.
You know complaining is easy....so easy now on the web of deception....in the old days, complaining entailed action if one wanted a message delivered and the action of destroying the creation of another is pathetic in all ways. So commit direct action in a manner sends a message that resonates why don't you little brat losers who I don't necessarily blame for being effed up being the whole world seems to be a zionist shit hole of lies lately.
Nonetheless, the bill is in the mail.
84 million
Otherwise, these brats are gonna ruin everything.
A good spanking is what they need.
For the older brats amongst us, I got some piano wire I'm happy to provide.
Comment: Twitter takes the measure of the insanity: