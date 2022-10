© Omar Marques | Getty Images News | Getty Images



Nord Stream gas leaks

Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident.The leak was detected on Tuesday evening on one of the two lines of the Western section of the pipeline, PERN said in a statement . The incident occurred roughly 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock.Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage. "Here we can talk about accidental damage," Berger said.It comes just over two weeks after a series of blasts on two subsea gas pipelines connecting Russia to Germany triggered what might be the single largest release of methane in history Many in Europe suspect the Nord Stream gas leaks were the result of a deliberate attack, particularly as the blasts came amid a bitter energy standoff between the European Union and Russia.The White House has denied any involvement in the suspected attack.Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday morning.International benchmark Brent crude futures traded 0.5% higher at $94.80 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $89.66 a barrel, up around 0.3%.