Okay, let's dig into what we know about the subject. First and foremost, everything I have shown and discovered is open source - meaning it is available to anyone around the world. I just happen to know where to look and have the tools that give me the opportunity to find the data.
That said, the Russians also have this data and it certainly didn't help our case that Biden told them we would take the pipeline out should the Russians invade Ukraine. We have seen Biden "slip up" on many occasions so this isn't a surprise. You would think that the bobbleheads would have at least put someone in the game that would have the cognitive ability to at a minimum play the game, but that clearly isn't the case.
Here are a few facts about the sabotage:
- Biden said we were going to do it
- It happened "overnight" on the 26th of September
- We have a US Navy P8 fly from the United States to a refueling rendezvous point over Grudziądz Poland at 0210 hrs GMT
- The two aircraft, Callsign N/A, and BART12 sync up at 26,400 ft for an extended 1:20 minute refueling, disconnecting at 0328 hrs GMT
- The BART12 air refueler RTB'd to Spangdahlem Air Base Germany and one should note the flight record has been wiped
- The Navy P8 then continues onto the Nord Stream Pipeline location and descends to an altitude of <10,000 ft at 0345 hrs GMT
- The Navy P8 exits the area just prior to 0700 hrs and is the only aircraft over the area the entire time
- At 0709 hrs GMT the Navy P8 returns back to the United States. Note: the US Navy P8 HexCode is AE6851 and is NOT listed in the aircraft database. Furthermore, the aircraft flew as "masked" meaning it did not want to be tracked
- Datapoint, there were recorded 2.3 magnitude shakes in the area at that same time
- The following morning NATO Forces announce that overnight the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline has been sabotaged
- A Poland Ministry Official posts a tweet thanking the United States for taking out the Pipeline
- On September 29th in front of the UN Security Council a Russian Federation spokesperson presents the known facts and asks the United States representative directly in a yes or no requested response, "did the United States take out the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline" in which the US representative did not confirm nor deny it and didn't answer the question, but instead took an offensive posture
So let's look at the flight data logically... The United States has Navy P8's stationed in the UK so why fly an aircraft all the way from the United States and not land in the UK for refueling, but instead hook up for an hour plus with another US Air Force refueler out of Germany? Could it be that the UK's new Prime Minister would not condone the activity? We have already seen her call out Nancy Pelosi who we know is a bobblehead and not in line with the New World Order, and we know the new UK PM is indeed a WEF appointee which is part of the NWO. Clearly, the United States did not want to land in the UK or anywhere else for a reason. Could it also be because it was armed with external weapons or they didn't want any record of the aircraft in the area? Landing would create a log and even though we see them wipe the flight record data, the airport log is still intact.
Let's talk about the P8 weaponry for a minute. The Navy P8 Poseiden has 11 external hardpoints for mounting weapons as well as an internal bomb bay, and one weapon, in particular, is a High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC) system. HAAWC is an all-weather add-on glide kit that enables the Mk54 torpedo to be launched near or below the cruising altitude of the P8 Poseidon.
Baltic Pipeline just days after the sabotage and the EU has secured a deal with Israel going forward so they will no longer rely on Russia for the gas and oil. We simply waited until everything was shored up and made our move.
Alright, I know I have hit you with a firehose of data for you to mull over and I will leave it to you to decide based on the data presented. One thing for sure, in our current environment this was not a good move and it could very well be what kicks this entire powder keg off. So as always, stay frosty and keep that powder dry.
God bless,
Monkey out
Many people know the Monkey as MilSpecOpsMonkey from social media where he provides insight into military special operations, tracking of flights to Guantanamo Bay Cuba, the War in Ukraine as well as several other locations. Monkey is also a regular guest with Pastors James Kaddis and Tom Hughes (Hope for Our Times).
The Monkey was born and raised on the east coast of central Florida and is a second-generation surfer as well as a third-generation military veteran who has spent more than thirty years in the aerospace and defense industry working across a range of areas from supply chain logistics, aircraft maintenance, lean manufacturing, and advanced weapons programs. Read his website here
Comment: Pepe Escobar weighs in: