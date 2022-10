© Cardell & Guerra, Science Advances, 2022



However, not everyone is convinced

The study was published in Science Advances.

Throughout the day its colors seem to shift, standing out as a terracotta orange beacon under a midday Sun before giving way to red-pinkish hues in dusk's fading light.On the inside, in the Alhambra's gilded halls, the palace has been slowly changing color too. After centuries of natural weathering,- a stain two scientists think they can finally explain."Its origin remained unknown until now," write University of Granada mineralogist Carolina Cardell and microscopy specialist Isabel Guerra in their published paper, which outlines how technological advances made it possible for the pair to 'peel back' the layers of the Alhambra's weathered walls., which is why it is such a prized material for crafting jewelry, coins, and more recently, electronic devices - all things you don't want to degrade.Soft and malleable, gold was also used to decorate palaces, ornaments, arms and armor , and artworks using a technique called gilding. In the case of the Alhambra,Without aqua regia in the mix, a different chemical process had to be creating the hue change inside the Alhambra.Cardell and Guerra set out to investigate, using a scanning electron microscope equipped with an array of spectrometers to reveal the chemical composition of the Alhambra's gold-lined features, down to the nano-scale.After studying the Alhambra's centuries-old walls and modelling the chemical weathering that likely ensued, themight have shaded the damaged surfaces purple.Cardell and GuerraButthat this corrosion process produced the color change.Catherine Louis, a chemist at the Surface Reactivity Laboratory (LRS) in Paris, speaking with APS Physics, said it's amazing that golden material can turn purple over time, but pointed out that the researchers did not perform any experimental tests to try and reproduce their proposed corrosion process.Replicating five centuries of weathering in lab experiments would be a tall order, though, and wouldn't necessarily yield very informative results, Cardell and Guerra argue in their paper "Our research is done on a real case study of more than five centuries of weathering under natural conditions, limiting our ability to elucidate the exact corrosion model," the duo writes They also suspect that the presence of gold nanoparticles and the deterioration of bimetallic gildings are likely more widespread than architectural heritage experts have noticed because few surfaces would be covered with a whitish layer like the Alhambra's gilded halls were."The results shown here will hopefully help experts of ancient gilded objects with the information relevant to corrosion methods and materials of intervention, as well as corrosion prevention," Cardell and Guerra conclude