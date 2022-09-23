Hungary is against imposing new sanctions on Moscow, especially in the energy sector, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in New York.According to the minister, energy sanctions are "a clear red line" for Hungary as Europe is grappling with soaring gas prices.Szijjarto outlined.According to the Hungarian outlet Index, he added thatreferring to the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.Meanwhile, Szijjarto signaled that Hungary doesn't plan to shun any debate on the new sanctions package, butThe minister, he said.In recent months, Europe has been plagued by an energy crisis, which was largely caused by skyrocketing natural gas prices due to sanctions the EU has imposed on Russia.Hungary is heavily dependent on Moscow for energy and gets around 80% of its gas from Russian energy giant Gazprom. While Russia has cut off gas supplies to a number of countries, Hungary signed a deal with Moscow in late August for additional deliveries on top of already agreed volumes.On Wednesday, following Moscow's bid to support referendums in the two Donbass republics and Russian-controlled Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on joining Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc had made a "political" decision to slap new sanctions on Moscow. The exact nature of the restrictions, however, is so far unclear.