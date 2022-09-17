© facebook



James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

A mighty struggle grinds on behind-the-scenes that may determine the fate of the "Joe Biden" regime and the Deep State horse it rode in on....Between vanishing livelihoods, car-jackings gone wild, fears of stroking out or infarcting from their mRNA boosters, threats of nuclear annihilation over Ukraine, and remorseless waves of mindfuckery emanating from the evil machine fronted by "Joe Biden,"Last week, the "president" blurted out "we beat Big Pharma!" That was a shocker. He didn't elaborate. Did the White House staff and the Pfizer C-suite meet for a volleyball game at Rehoboth beach? Karine Jean-Pierre didn't say.Do you wonder what the price-per-dose was? Go suck an egg... you're not allowed to know. The compliant search engines will not tell you. Not even the one that goes quack. That was some "beat," though, huh? Wait for the news about who actually steps up to take this new, virtually untested shot. Hint: people who live under a rock.Roger that, sir! You are the King Canute of economics! They had a party on the White House lawn to celebrate. James Taylor came down to fluff the crowd with song, leaving his brain behind in the Berkshires. Then, "Joe Biden" flew into hishuffing and puffing and blowing smoke up America's ass. The stock markets were not fooled. The very hour "JB" was dialing up the gaslight,They are working this old dog hard as all their narratives shred, the economy heads south, and a karma train chugs down the tracks with a cargo of retribution aimed at the Party of Chaos and all its wicked, seditious, tyrannical flunkies.Joshua Philip at The Epoch Times'spodcast had an elegant theory about the backstage doings concerning the fate of The Big Guy. (Check out shows for Sept 12 and 13.), with one vote for each state, which Mr. Trump would likely win. Far out as it sounds, the machinery for all this is embedded deep in the constitution and federal statutory law.The so-called Deep State — yes, that one... the administrative Moloch that ate Washington — fears for its existence in such a seemingly far-out case. As it should. Because Mr. Trump would replace the sniveling tool Merrick Garland with an Attorney General interested in restoring the rule of law, which will necessarily require the imposition of said law on a large cast of sinister characters in the federal bureaucracy, plus not a few elected officials, who have engaged in systematic seditious treachery lo these many years.whose multi-year illegal antics have climaxed in the August raid on Mar-a-Lago, and the September blitz of late-night, SWAT-team subpoena servings and phone-grabbings on Mr. Trump's associates and lawyers. Seems the FBI might have been rope-a-doped on the Mar-a-Lago caper.Then they attempted to hide the list of all that material by redacting the affidavit that accompanied the search warrant.This has been FBI Chief Chris Wray's ploy every time he's been faced with serious questioning in Congress. I can't speak about ongoing investigations....Late Thursday, however,and, at his request, appointed a "Special Master" to sort out the true ownership and privilege status of the docs. The Special Master is one retired federal judge Raymond J. Dearie. Mr. Dearie has until November 30 to complete his review of the material. By then, of course, the midterm election will be over; the FBI and its parent agency, the DOJ, will be making plans to do some 'splainin' to the new Congress come January.Match to-be-determined.Some observers think so. He disbanded his grand jury.a subsidiary character in the RussiaGate saga. If it is so that Mr. Durham's inquiry ends with this minnow, then it will be the most astounding cover-up of an official crime spree in US history.Conviction of FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith for falsifying documents in a FISA Court proceeding — with no punishment. Presiding over the Clinesmith trial was Judge James Boasberg, a FISA court judge himself, who was repeatedly snookered by the FBI in issuing FISA warrants against Trump associates. The mills of the federal judiciary grind mysteriously.So, after Mr. Danchenko's case is disposed of, will that be all? Mr. Durham is obliged to supply a final report. But AG Merrick Garland is not obliged to make it public. One sees the sphincter of a cosmic black hole closing.summer playground of America's Woke-ocracy.MV Homeless Coordinator Lisa Belcastro complained that the posh little island lacked "resources" to accommodate the new arrivals. Surely Barack Obama, or some other celebrity property-owner out there, could throw a benefit party to support the brave little band of travelers. Pass the arugula crostini!State Senator Julian Cyr of Cape Cod remarked, "This is deeply disgusting...a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life." Uh-huh.... Odd, nobody said that about the countless federal flights of border-jumpers from Texas and elsewhere to blue states all over the land the past two years. Note: pertinent observation by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin down on the US-Mexico border.