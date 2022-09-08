Asked in the immediate aftermath of the result, 50% of Britons say they are disappointed that she is to be the next prime minister, including a third (33%) who are 'very disappointed'. This is considerably more than the 22% who say they are very or fairly pleased.
Four in ten Conservative voters (41%) say they are pleased with Liz Truss's impending promotion, but a third (34%) report being disappointed.
How pleased or disappointed are you that Liz Truss will be the next prime minister? %
Two thirds of Britons (67%) say they don't have much confidence in Liz Truss's government to have the right ideas to get to grips with the escalating cost of living, including 38% who have no confidence whatsoever.
Just 19% have confidence in the ability of the Truss administration to come to terms with this issue, with a mere 2% saying they have 'a lot of confidence'. Even among Conservative voters, only 35% have confidence in their new leader being able to tackle these issues, with a majority (54%) saying they do not have much or any confidence.
Two thirds of Britons - as well as most Conservative voters - have little to no confidence in Liz Truss to tackle the cost of living crisis
How much confidence do you have, if any, that Liz Truss's government will have the right policies and plans to tackle the rising cost of living? %
Conservative voters in particular tend to think she will be worse (34%) than her former boss, twice as many as think she will be an improvement (17%). Another 31% expect them to be comparable.
Few Britons think Liz Truss will be an improvement on Boris Johnson
Do you think Liz Truss will make a better or worse prime minister than Boris Johnson, or about the same? %
