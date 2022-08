© Reuters



Liz Truss feels "ready" to launch Trident nuclear weapons, the frontrunner for Conservative leadership declared at Tuesday's hustings in Birmingham, UK,The foreign secretarythe UK might be persuaded to use nuclear weapons against. She has delivered plenty of hawkish rhetoric along the campaign trail, primarily targeting Russia, and is an avid booster of the Ukrainian cause.Truss alsoof GDP by the end of the decade., widely seen as resulting from unilateral restrictions imposed by London and its allies.Truss and Sunak have also taken issue with Putin's planned attendance at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, though Sunak wants to see him barred entirely and Truss said she would prefer to personally confront him at the event.As of Tuesday,and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, according to Politico . Whoever wins will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.While Sunak was among the first to quit his post in Johnson's cabinet, Truss was among the handful of high-ranking officials who refused to do so despite the mounting scandals, citing loyalty as her reason.