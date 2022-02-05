the head of the Foreign Office probably should know a thing or two about where countries are

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been slammed by Russia's Foreign Ministry after a geography errorIn an interview with the BBC,According to Zakharova, Truss' lack of geography chops"This is not even because she is the British foreign secretary. What criteria are used to assign ministerial portfolios in developed monarchical democracies are none of our business. But it is because England used to be a great maritime power - and still is," she explained.The criticism of Truss follows an accusation by Dmitryat the United Nations, that the British government is untrustworthy."I think,Polyansky said. "I really don't want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about."On Wednesday, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he had expressed "deep concern" about Russia's hostile activity on the Ukrainian border."Any further incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation," he wrote. "Dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward."