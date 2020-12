A New York Times investigation into the UK's handling of the pandemic reveals misuse of government funds on a massive scale during its Covid-19 response, calling itThe report , titled 'Waste, Negligence and Cronyism: Inside Britain's Pandemic Spending', was published on Thursday. In it, the Times says thatThe newspaper based its findings mainly on data provided by Tussell, a research firm that has been tracking UK government contracts and spending in response to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in February.According to Tussell, the government has spent almost $22 billion on personal protective equipment (PPE), its Test and Trace Programme and hospital supplies.The Times analyzed the list of companies that had been given contracts to supply PPE and found that billions of dollars in contracts were given to companies connected to,At the same time, many companies that were "often better qualified" to produce PPE but went through the usual channels, submitting applications for contracts online, didn't even receive a response, according to the Times.It also says that in the frenzy of scrambling for supplies at the beginning of the pandemic in March, the governmenthe report says., it added.The Times gives one example where a company called Ayanda Capital, whose senior board adviser was also a member of a government body, received nearly $340 million to provide PPE.When it"the ear loop fastenings did not match the government's new requirements."The UK's Department of Health and Social Care, the body in charge of procurement, disputed the claims and issued a statement to the Times, insisting that all contracts were awarded with "proper due diligence."Labour Party MP Meg Hillier, who chairs the Public Accounts Committee, expressed her frustration to the Times: "The government had license to act fast because it was a pandemic, but we didn't give them permission to act fast and loose with public money."This isn't the first time the media has cried foul at the UK government's coronavirus response measures.In November, the Guardian reported that the chair of the vaccine taskforce, Kate Bingham, came under scrutiny for allocating more thanAlso last month, the Financial Times reported that the UK had spent more money on combating Covid-19 than "almost all comparable countries but still languishes towards the bottom of league tables of economic performance in 2020 and deaths caused by the virus."The FT quoted the independent Office for Budget Responsibility as saying thatto cover its pandemic-related financial problems, while the UK death toll from Covid-19 was expected to be 60 percent higher.The publication said the poor performance was due to the government's failure to stop the virus from spreading in the spring and autumn.The total number of coronavirus infections in the UK now stands at almost 2 million, making it the seventh worst-affected country worldwide, with more than 65,000 deaths to date.