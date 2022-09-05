Trump's array of declarations took aim at the FBI over its raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last month, the investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, crime, inflation, election integrity, and more. The Truth Social posts preceded the president delivering Labor Day remarks in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh — cities in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, respectively, that could be critical to the Democrats' midterm election fortunes.
Trump, repeating an assertion about his teenage son that he made in Pennsylvania on Saturday, said:
"So they riffled through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania. But, despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden — A treasure trove!Federal prosecutors are weighing charges against Hunter Biden for alleged tax violations and for making a false statement in connection to the purchase of a firearm at a time when he should have been blocked from obtaining such a weapon because of drug addiction. A report from CNN in July on the latest deliberations said the federal investigation had reached a "critical juncture." The younger Biden has denied wrongdoing.
"This is a Country that's unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!"
To this, Trump made a comparison to the Justice Department investigation into his handling of documents after leaving office. In particular, Trump is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice over his handling of documents after leaving office, according to the unsealed search warrant. Trump claimed he had declassified all the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department said it found dozens of records and empty folders with classified markings. The former president has denied any wrongdoing.
Trump's other posts Monday morning took on a tone of a 2024 challenger to Biden, sharing his 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," and broadening his criticisms to describe a nation in peril. While Biden has said he plans to seek reelection, Trump often flirts with the idea of running a third presidential campaign but has not announced one.
Trump said:
"The USA is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation. Crooked Elections, No Borders, a Weaponized Justice Department & FBI, record setting INFLATION, highest ever Energy Prices (and everything else), and all, including our Military, is WOKE, WOKE, WOKE. Most dangerous time in the history of our Country!!!"Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks about "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers" in Milwaukee at 12:15 p.m. and in Pittsburgh at 5:30 p.m., according to the White House.
Comment: The contrasts between Trump and Biden could not be more evident.