France's tax authority said Monday that a new artificial intelligence system had, the AI software learned how to spot pools on aerial images of nine French departments during a trial run last year, which were then cross-checked with land registry databases.Since pools boost property values, they usually lead to higher property and residency taxes -- unless the owner neglects to notify tax authorities.Private pool sales had already been booming in France before the Covid pandemic, which saw a surge in installations as millions of employees began working from home more often.According to the Parisien newspaper, which reported the results of the AI test,In the nine test departments,in tax revenue last year.The DGFiP public finances authority said the programmein new levies in 2023.It could also eventually be used to find undeclared home extensions, patios or gazebos, which are also used to factor property taxes, the authority said.