Outdoor public events have been banned in an area of France as a record breaking heatwave sweeps across Europe.Scientists say periods of intense heat are becoming more frequent and longer lasting as a result of global warming.Spain, Italy and the UK are also experiencing high temperatures.In Gironde, officials said public events, including some of the official 18 June Resistance celebrations, will be prohibited from Friday at 14:00 (12:00 GMT) "until the end of the heat wave".local official Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio.The French interior ministry warned people to be extremely careful and not expose themselves to the weather.State forecaster Meteo France saidTemperatures could hit 39C in Paris and, the forecaster said."I'm 86 years old, I was born here, but I think this is the worst heatwave I've ever seen," Jacqueline Bonnaud told the AFP news agency in the southern city of Toulouse., grid operator RTE said.Inthis weekend, the Aemet weather service said.There have been forest fires in Catalonia, including one which could grow to 20,000 hectares before it's contained, the regional government said.In the UK, temperatures are expected to reach 33C in southern England, whileImage source, AFP via Getty ImagesImage caption, The river bed of the Po in Italy has dried upExtreme heat isn't confined to Europe this week.On Wednesday. In India, Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of at least 42C on 25 days this summer, the India Meteorological Department reported.