Lawyers representing America's service members are beginning to produce victories defending the U.S. Armed Forces against forced compliance with biomedical gene therapy experiments, and suddenly, nobody in the Pentagon wants to take accountability for their legally dubious mRNA injection order.
It all began on August 24, 2021, when Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo mandating mRNA "vaccination" for the active military, but with the stipulation that this mandate only applied to fully licensed products. This was because, as The Dossier understands, it is illegal to force service members to take an EUA vaccine.
This is where the infamous September 14, 2021 memo comes into play.
gender-affirming prescriptions" for "transgender" children. At the time, she was the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs (under a Biden political appointment). Adirim's memo attempted to justify mandating EUA shots as if they were FDA approved.
Following the mRNA injection order, untold thousands of service members were coerced — under threat of both administrative and criminal action — to take a "vaccine" that they wanted no part of. Unsurprisingly, this mandatory novel gene therapy injection has harmed combat readiness and produced widespread, serious, long term injuries throughout the armed forces.
The Pentagon's unlawful order is being challenged in court by lawyers representing all branches of the military. On Thursday, the Marine Corps became the latest service branch granted a class wide injunction against the mandate.
Since leaving the Pentagon, Adirim has sought to distance herself from the letter, claiming that "crazy" attempts to hold her accountable are misguided, because it was "The Secretary" (Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin) who "directed vaccinations." Neither Austin nor the Pentagon has confirmed that the Secretary of Defense ordered Adirim to sign off on the unlawful mandate.
Who, if anyone, will be held accountable?
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist.
Comment: