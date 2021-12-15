© Unknown

Over two dozen US Air Force service members have been discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 -The 27 airmen who had been discharged from the force for missing the vaccination deadline were "younger, lower-ranking personnel" and were serving their first term of enlistment, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told the media on Monday.Unlike others in the US military who have sought religious and medical exemptions from the mandate, the dismissed airmen did not seek any exemptions, she claimed.however it is not clear whether they received honorable discharges.Reports indicate thatWhile some exemptions have been granted, including for medical reasons and for those who were already leaving the military,according to the New York Times.Active-duty Air Force service members had until November 2 to get vaccinated, while Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel were given the December 2 deadline.with the Oklahoma National Guard over the vaccine mandate,The Biden administration has threatened to withhold funding from the Oklahoma National Guard should it fail to ensure that its members are fully vaccinated.