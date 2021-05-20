© Shutterstock/ Steve Cordory

The Army will seek to discipline troops who refuse a Covid jab, according to official papers obtained by the Daily Mail.Orders to the Royal Artillery and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers state: 'Covid-19 vaccination. Anyone who is refusing to have the CV-19 jab(Chain of Command) and any rumours quashed.'If they still refuse they may be deemed as unfit to soldier and dealt with accordingly as the CV-19 jab may be a requirement to deploy on operations/exercises, much like yellow fever.'The orders are believed to have been sent this week.Last night a leading military lawyer suggested their tone may amount to 'threats' or 'bullying'.Lewis Cherry said: 'Unless this becomes a compulsory injection it remains a medical procedure that requires informed consent.'Other public sector organisations have been advised to take a softer approach to staff refusing jabs.'The FCDO and Defence are working jointly to ensure UK Government and Armed Forces personnel overseas within the first nine priority groups are offered a vaccine in line with the UK population, including those in Defence Overseas Bases and Operational areas.'