© Photos from Maggie Haberman via Axios

Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.Destroying records that should be preserved is potentially illegal. Trump denied it and called Haberman, whose New York Times coverage he follows compulsively, a "maggot."A Trump White House source tells her the photo on the left shows a commode in the White House. The photo on the right is from an overseas trip, according to the source.The new evidence is a reminder that despite the flood of Trump books, Haberman's is hotly anticipated in Trumpworld.Haberman's sources report the document dumps happened multiple times at the White House, and on at least two foreign trips.The handwriting is visibly Trump's, written in the Sharpie ink he favored.Most of the words are illegible. But the scrawls include the name of Rep. Elise Stefanik of upstate New York, a Trump defender who's a member of House Republican leadership.