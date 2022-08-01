© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



New START

Biden to China

United States President Joe Biden said that Washington has expressed its readiness to open talks with Moscow, the Russian state-controlled news television network RT reported on Monday (August 1).As quoted by the RT website, Biden said:Biden claimed that Moscow "has shattered peace in Europe" with its "brutal and unprovoked" military operation in Ukraine, which became "an attack on fundamental tenets of international order." On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to invade Ukraine, what Moscow calls it "special military operations".As per the report, Biden further stated:Importantly, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia with the formal name ofIt was signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague. After ratification, it entered into force on 5 February 2011.US mentioned that thewhich are said to be the two most operationally available new long-range nuclear weapons of Russia.While mentioning China,As per the report, he said: