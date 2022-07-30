The school made the announcement in a memo sent out to the university community on Thursday.
It says that while students who are not fully vaccinated have been permitted to enroll in classes with in-person components since May 1, a decision has been made to continue to reinstate the mandatory vaccination policy for those living in residence.
Under the updated policy, all students moving into residence will be required to have completed their primary series of vaccinations as well as received a booster dose at least 14 days prior to their arrival on campus.
Comment: Cue the countdown for an outbreak caused by the newly jabbed, and likely immunocompromised, super shedders.
The school is also warning students that the vaccine mandate for attending in-person classes "may be reinstated with little notice."
Comment: The authorities clearly believe they have total control over people's lives and even their bodies.
"We strongly encourage everyone to remain up-to-date on vaccinations and to upload your vaccination documents to U of T's UCheck platform.
Comment: Threatening students with refusal to attend school isn't 'encouragement', it's coercion.
Maintaining updated information on the vaccination status of our community will help inform future health and safety planning. It will also minimize disruption should conditions require vaccine requirements to be reimposed," the memo states.
The University of Toronto also mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for those living in residence during the last academic year but the addition of a booster dose to the requirement is new.
Comment: The last 18 months or so of the injection roll outs have already made it irrefutable that these experimental jabs can cause harm - and in some cases they're deadly - and they don't protect against Covid, and so it's not like this mandate will even provide new data for the injection trials.
Sadly, however, the suffering this mandate will cause might force (some of) these young adults and their loved ones to acknowledge the lies and insidious nonsense the contrived coronavirus crisis is founded upon.