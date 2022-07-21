Comparatively speaking, 60% of voters don't want to see former President Donald Trump run again, though this figure includes just 27% of Republicans.
Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy stated alongside the polling results, "There's scant enthusiasm for a replay of either a Trump or Biden presidency. But while Trump still holds sway on his base, President Biden is underwater when it comes to support from his own party."Just 28% of those polled said they approve of Biden's handling of the economy, with 66% disapproving.
When asked if the election were held today which party the voters would like to see control the U.S. House of Representatives, they were torn between parties with a roughly 50-50 split. -Fox News
The top concern among Americans, as with most recent polls, has been inflation - which is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%.
And when one looks at an aggregate of polls from RealClear Politics, it's abundantly clear that Biden is absolutely cratering here.
Perhaps Biden's gaffes (or accidental truth-telling) should be of greater concern as well - as the 79-year-old president said on Wednesday that he has cancer because his mother used windshield wipers to remove oil from their car's windshield.
Comment: How low can it go?
See also: