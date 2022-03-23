President Biden's approval rating dropped to an all-time low of 40%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday.The poll raises concerns among Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections. Democrats are looking to cling to their razor-thin majorities in the House and the Senate, but a string of poor approval polls for Mr. Biden signal trouble for their plans.Since the bungled U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, Mr. Biden's approval ratings have steadily dropped.The recent poll also found the U.S. remains polarized by political parties, with 77% of Democrats approving of Mr. Biden's job performance, compared to 10% of Republicans and 27% of independents.Reuters said former President Donald Trump polled at similar percentages around the same time of his presidency.Mr. Trump had a 40% approval rating in March of his second year in office, which was up slightly from 33% in December 2017, the Reuters poll found.The poll surveyed 1,005 adults, including 432 Democrats and 366 Republicans. It was conducted March 21-22, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.