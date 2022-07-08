Rasmussen Reports's daily tracking poll put Biden's approval rating at 37% today. Trump's approval rating never fell below 38% in four years of Rasmussen polling.
Maybe worse, just 65% of Democrats approve of Biden, another record low. It had been hovering in the low 70s.
The White House has tried to fix his steady polling decline with more travel and speeches by Biden and staff shake-ups, but nothing has worked. And now, some Democrats are distancing themselves from Biden as they seek to keep their jobs in the election.
The nation's dissatisfaction with Biden appears to be affecting everything in his world, from the stalled economy and surging inflation to the 2022 midterm congressional elections.
In two related surveys, Rasmussen today revealed a widening 8-point gap on the generic 2022 ballot, the latest showing an increase in support for Republicans. And the outfit also said that consumer confidence has fallen to the lowest level in eight years.
Just 19% rate the economy as good to excellent, and 69% expect "a worsening economy, up seven points from June," said the analysis in news that could make the congressional ballot gap between Democrats and Republicans even worse.
Currently, 48% would vote for a Republican, 40% for a Democrat. That gap spread a remarkable 3 points in just one week, said Rasmussen's analysis for the survey, sponsored by columnist Miranda Devine, the author of the book on first son Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell.
The pollster explained what the gap can mean for voting. The analysis said:
"In July 2018, before voters handed Democrats their first House majority in eight years, Democrats held a six-point advantage (46% to 40%) in the generic ballot question. As the November 2018 midterms neared, the margin was a statistical dead heat — Republicans 46%, Democrats 45% — in the final poll before Democrats won a slim House majority while Republicans gained Senate seats to maintain control of that chamber."Now with a widening gap, chances are growing even slimmer that Biden will be able to keep his slim majority on Capitol Hill.
Comment: Biden's failures are 'on Biden'. There is no covering up for bad decisions or no decisions at all. At this pace, Biden won't keep (nor deserve) 'a slim minority'.