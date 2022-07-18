Simply put, Gazprom declared extraordinary and extreme circumstances to void itself from all contractual obligations to this customer, thus the gas will stop flowing indefinitely, as Reuters reports in a breaking development Monday,
"Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer starting June 14, according to the letter seen by Reuters."The letter is dated July 14. "It said the force majeure measure, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, was effective from deliveries starting from June 14," writes Reuters.
The letter invoked "extraordinary" circumstances outside the company's control, Reuters continues, citing a source saying the customer in question is Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
And Bloomberg is also confirming:GAZPROM SENT FORCE MAJEURE NOTICE TO AT LEAST 3 BUYERS
- GAZPROM FORCE MAJEURE NOTICE APPLIES TO FLOWS FROM JUNE 14
- UNIPER SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED LETTER FROM GAZPROM EXPORT IN WHICH COMPANY RETROACTIVELY CLAIMS FORCE MAJEURE FOR PAST AND CURRENT SHORTFALLS IN GAS DELIVERIES
- UNIPER: WE CONSIDER THIS TO BE UNJUSTIFIED AND HAVE FORMALLY REJECTED FORCE MAJEURE CLAIM
And as demonstrated in the Monday morning oil price spike (below: WTI crude futures for September), the bid for oil will remain strong the longer the force majeure holds, given utility companies and the manufacturing sector are likely to seek transition to oil from gas...
In an analysis from earlier this month (available to pro subscribers), UBS economists laid out a detailed vision of what they see happening if Russia halts gas deliveries to Europe: It would reduce corporate earnings by more than 15%. The market selloff would exceed 20% in the Stoxx 600 and the euro would drop to 90 cents. The rush for safe assets would drive benchmark German bund yields to 0%, they wrote.
"We stress that these projections should be seen as rough approximations and by no means as a worse-case scenario," wrote Arend Kapteyn, chief economist at UBS.To be sure, markets are already pricing in some of the damage beginning with the euro which starting this month traded at a fresh two-decade low and touched parity with the dollar, something it hasn't done since 2002.
"We could easily conceive economic disruptions that lead to more negative growth outcomes."
Meanwhile the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) is still even amid this "red alert crisis" for Europe bizarrely focused on responding to the emergency in a way "consistent with the EU's climate ambitions"... this as Germany and other European populations are about to clearly enter an extremely difficult winter, to put it mildly.
Comment: Which show how completely Europe has been ideologically captured by the global-worming lunatics.
From a fresh IEA report: After many months of warning signs, Russia's latest moves to squeeze natural gas flows are a red alert for the EU - a snippet of which is below...
The world is experiencing the first truly global energy crisis in history. And as the International Energy Agency has been warning for many months, the situation is especially perilous in Europe, which is at the epicentre of the energy market turmoil. I'm particularly concerned about the months ahead.Read more of the full IEA report here
The gas crisis in Europe has been building for a while, and Russia's role in it has been clear from the beginning. In September 2021 - five months before Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the IEA pointed out that Russia was preventing a significant amount of gas from reaching Europe. We raised the alarm further in January, highlighting how Russia's large and unjustified reductions in supplies to Europe were creating "artificial tightness in markets" and driving up prices at exactly the same time as tensions were rising over Ukraine.
10-Point Plan to Reduce the European Union's Reliance on Russian Natural Gas, setting out the practical actions Europe could take. It stressed the need to maximise gas supplies from other sources; accelerate the deployment of solar and wind; make the most of existing low emissions energy sources, such as renewables and nuclear; ramp up energy efficiency measures in homes and businesses; and take steps to save energy by turning down the thermostat.
Developing . . . . .
Comment: After all the nonsense with trying to get a crucial part for the Nordstream 1 pipeline from Canada, Russia is fed up. It has plenty of other customers that are far less trouble. Germany has been playing on the edge between NATO and its own needs as a country.
Here was the state of German-Russian relations as of December 2021: