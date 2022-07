Why is Nord Stream turned off right now?

The Russian energy giant said it did not know if a turbine engine would be returned from Canada. Moscow announced earlier that the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, was shut down for repairs.The Nord Stream pipeline was shut for repairs but questions in Germany linger on if and when the taps will be turned back on againGazprom, Russia's energy giant, said Wednesday that the functioning of Nord Stream could not be guaranteed even when a "critical" turbine for the pipeline returns from Canada where it is being repaired In a statement, the Russian state energy company said,The statement added, Germany's Economy Ministry would not comment on Gazprom's statement.On Monday, Nord Stream was shut with the official excuse of "repairs" given. The EU and Russian gas-dependent Germany in particular are now waiting to see if the pipeline will be turned back on.Turbines for Nord Stream are being repaired at a Canadian site owned by German industrial firm Siemens.against Russia and appeals from Ukraine. On Monday, Canada's ambassador to Kyiv was summoned over the decision that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called "unacceptable.", political circumstances around Russia's decision to invade Ukraine and the EU's punitive sanctions in response have left Europe wondering whether the pipeline will go live again after repairs are complete.It is Germany's main supply source of Russian gas, which accounted for 35% of the country's gas until sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine took hold.Nord Stream is the older of two gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. It is the main pipeline of Russian gas to Europe, especially after the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has been reduced due to the war.over its war in Ukraine.