The European Commission is drafting plans to help EU countries reduce fossil gas demand and, if necessary, curtail consumption in the face of "a likely deterioration of gas supply outlook" this winter, according to leaked policy proposals seen by EURACTIV.Over the past few months, gas supplies from Russia have declined in a "deliberate attempt to use energy as a political weapon", driving energy prices higher and raising concerns about whether Europe will have enough supply to get through the next winter.Already,"There is no reason to believe this pattern will change. Rather, a number of signals, including, point to a likely deterioration of gas supply outlook," the Commission says in a new policy document, seen by EURACTIV.The policy document, due to be published on Wednesday (20 July), has a self-explanatory title: "Save gas for a safe winter".While the EU tabled plans in May to phase out Russian fossil fuels and strengthen its security of supply,. Now the EU needs to prepare for the "sizeable risk" of a complete halt of Russian gas supplies this year, the Commission warns.The EU's security of gas supply regulation adopted in 2017 defines three national crisis levels: "Early Warning", "Alert" and "Emergency".The EU is currently at the early warning stage, but on 20 July, it will move to the alert stage, the document says. This means "there is concrete, serious and reliable information that an event likely to result in significant deterioration of the gas supply situation may occur and is likely to lead to the emergency level being triggered in several Member States."This situation, measures for industry to reduce demand, switching from gas to other fuels andunless not technically feasible.in a move aimed at securing the country's energy supply amid dwindling gas deliveries from Russia.According to the draft policy document, the EU gas system has "more than compensated" for the 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) of reduced Russian gas imports, with 35 bcm of additional liquified natural gas and pipeline gas imported from elsewhere.However, according to simulations by European gas transmission system operators (ENTSOG), a full disruption of Russian gas supplies would "likely result" in the EU falling short of its 80% storage target, possibly "as low as 65% to 71%", leading to a gap of 20 bcm during the winter.This meansTo anticipate this, the Commission's proposed 'demand reduction plan'. It also looks at more extreme curtailment measures if the situation becomes critical.reads the leaked draft.Under the 2017 Gas Security of Supply Regulation, vulnerable consumers who "do not have the means to ensure their own supply" are protected under EU law. This definition covers private households, essential social services and small businesses.The regulation also introduced a solidarity mechanism whereby EU countries "must help each other to always guarantee gas supply to the most vulnerable consumers" even in severe gas supply situations.But while citizens are protected, the European Commission outlines gas-saving measures that can be taken to avoid curtailments in other sectors.This includes "large savings" in heating by using, including turning down thermostats by 1°C and mandating the reduced heating of public buildings, offices and commercial buildings to 19°C.The European Commission also calls on EU countrieswhere technically feasible, saying these national decisions "need to take into account the impact on the security of supply on other Member States".The EU executive admits that temporarily switching from gas to coal "may increase emissions" and that renewables remain the top priority. And it also highlights a temporary relaxation of industrial emission rules to grant more leeway to industry.Turning to industry, the Commission lays out measures that countries can usewhile limiting damage to society and the economy.These includeto incentivise industrial consumers to reduce consumption, possibly at the cross-border level.Other measures includea flexibility measure with pre-determined financial compensation for gas volume reduction during disconnection and calling on companies to use contractual swapsNetwork operators have called forin order to prevent supply shortages as gas flows from Russia hit record lows ahead of a scheduled ten-day maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.After measures like this have been exhausted, EU countriesidentified in the "emergency" stage of their national crisis plans.Prioritisation of sectors is likely to differ between EU countries, but "it is advisable,the leaked document says.The demand reduction plan gives guidance to governments on how to determine which sectors to prioritise, with four considerations:One way of prioritising could be to look at the product level, rather than the sector. For instance,, the document suggests.The policy documents to he presented on Wednesday will help coordinate measures taken by EU countries in the event of a full-blown gas crisis. But industry sources contacted by EURACTIV say these are just guidelines. The real test will be whether governments will implement them and uphold the EU single market, they caution.