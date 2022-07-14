© collapseofindustrialcivilizationcom



Why it lacks resilience, and What will take its place

Classical antiquity's oligarchic takeover

Rome's legacy and the West's financial imperialism

The failure of oligarchic democracies to protect the indebted population at large

Clinging to a Cold War mentality and the hegemon's logic, the US pursues bloc politics, concocts the "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative ... and ramps up bilateral military alliances, in a clear attempt at countering China.

protecting this system of U.S.-centered neoliberal financial capitalism, by wrecking or isolating the alternative systems of China, Russia and their allies, while seeking to further financialize the former colonialist system sponsoring creditor power instead of protecting debtors, imposing debt-ridden austerity instead of growth, and making the loss of property through foreclosure or forced sale irreversible.

Is Western civilization a long detour from where antiquity seemed to be headed?

The rise of creditor control over modern governments

The end of history? Or just of the West's financialization and privatization?

The New Cold War is dividing the world into two contrasting economic systems

Paper presented on July 11, 2022 to The Ninth South-South Forum on Sustainability. THE COLLAPSE OF MODERN CIVILIZATION AND THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY. ↑ Reality Check: Falsehoods in US Perceptions of China, June 19, 2022.http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zmgx/zxxx/202206/t20220619_10706097.htm.