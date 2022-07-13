1) If you manipulate the leader of a group, the people will follow

Marie-Claude Bibeau (2015-present, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food)

Randy Boissonnault, (2015-present, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance)

Jim "James" Carr (2015-present, former Minister of Natural Resources, Minster of International Trade Diversification, and current Chair of Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security)

François-Philippe Champagne (2015-present, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry)

Sean Fraser (20015-present, Minister of Immigration)

Karina Gould (2015-present, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development)

Patty Hajdu (2015-present - former Minister of Health, Minister of Indigenous Services)

Ahmed Hussen (2015-present, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion)

Helena Jaczek (2019-present, Minister of Community and Social Services)

Mélanie Joly (2015-present, Minister of Foreign Affairs)

Mary Ng (2017-present, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development)

Ginette Petitpas Taylor (2015-present, Minister of Official Languages).

Michael Sabia was appointed Deputy Finance Minister in 2020.

Navdeep Bains (2004-2021, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Registrar General of Canada)

Scott Brison (1997-2019, former Treasury Board President)

Ralph Goodale, (1974-79, 1993-2019, current Canadian High Commissioner to the UK, former Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness)

John Manley (1988-2004, former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister of Foreign Affairs)

Maryam Monsef (2015-2021, former Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Minister of Rural Economic Development)

Bill Morneau (2015-2020, former Minister of Finance).

Ailish Campbell (Ambassador of Canada to the European Union)

Jean Charest, (former Premier of Quebec from 2003-2012, and current leadership candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada)

Elissa Golberg, (Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Policy, Global Affairs Canada - 2017-2021, and current Ambassador of Canada to Italy)

Renée Maria Tremblay (Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of Canada).

2) Words are powerful, and the key to influencing group emotions is through the clever use of language

3) Any medium of communication is also a medium for propaganda

4) Reiterating the same idea over and over creates habits and convictions

a) Vandals

b) Arsonists

c) Criminals with weapons

d) Unfit parents

e) Insurrectionists, terrorists

f) Illegal protest

5) One can manipulate individual actions by creating circumstances that modify group customs

a) right to peaceful assembly

2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: (including) c) freedom of peaceful assembly; and d) freedom of association.

6. (1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.

Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the righta) to move to and take up residence in any province; andb) to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.

7. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has certainly acted like a tinpot dictator.

b) Freedom's just another word

These were not scenes of an ugly side of freedom. These were scenes of an ugly side of government overreach and police violence.