O:H header
Breath work has been gaining more and more popularity in many circles of late, and it's not just the New Age crowd. Many researchers are coming forward touting the science on the multiple benefits of proper breathing and breathing exercises.

While it may seem hard to believe, being conscious of how we breathe, which is usually thought of as something we don't have to think about, can help with everything from stress management to overall health to proper sleep (and a great deal in between).

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the importance of proper breathing. This information could save your life!

For more about James Nestor, check out his interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0EftTC4mYs

Website: https://www.mrjamesnestor.com/breath


Running Time: 00:34:07

Download: MP3 — 31.2 MB