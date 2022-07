Uruguay halts COVID vaccine for kids under 13, judge demands government officials turn over Pfizer contracts

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1,329,135 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID-19 vaccines, including 29,273 deaths and 241,910 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 1, 2022.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,329,135 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 1, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.Excluding " foreign reports " to VAERS, 839,450 adverse events , including 13,547 deaths and 85,321 serious injuries , were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and July 1, 2022. Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product's labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events Uruguay suspended COVID-19 vaccines for children under 13 after a judge on Thursday issued an injunction halting vaccinations in that age group until government officials turn over contracts with vaccine manufacturers.The government said a confidentiality clause in the contract prevents it from producing the documents, The Washington Post reported The judge also posed a series of questions to government officials and Pfizer regarding the chemical composition, efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, and required Pfizer to state whether it has "admitted, in any area, internal or external to it and its partners, the verification of adverse effects" of its COVID-19 vaccines in children.In a June 6 interview with ZDoggMD, vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit said theOffit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said:"I've seen nothing like this. I guess the thing that's most upsetting to me is normally when you get something from the FDA when we have these meetings, you usually get it a few days before you meet. You usually get a couple of hundred pages.Offit also said it was "unusual" that someone from the World Health Organization presented their opinion during the meeting that a modified booster shot was a good idea andOffit said he believed reformulating COVID-19 boosters was "something that was desired by the Biden administration," who announced the day after the meeting they had purchased at least 105 million doses from Pfizer with up to 300 million doses. In a letter to the Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and other U.K. government officials, 76 doctors explain why the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision authorizing COVID vaccinations for infants and young children must not happen in the U.K.Of the more than 40,000 members of the Guard who remain unvaccinated, 14,000 have said they do not intend to ever receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Guard officials told CBS News . Approximately 22,000 Reserve soldiers have refused to get vaccinated.Soldiers will be allowed to come on duty and earn their pay if it's for the purpose of getting vaccinated or to take part in separation procedures. If the soldiers continue to refuse to get vaccinated, the consequences could be even more severe.To date, only six Guard soldiers across all states and territories have received medical exemptions out of 53 who submitted requests, according to Army data. No Reserve soldiers have received a medical exemption.No Guard or Reserve soldiers have been approved for a religious exemption despite nearly 3,000 requests. Megan Redshaw is a staff attorney for Children's Health Defense and a reporter for The Defender.