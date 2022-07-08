Health & Wellness
TWICE as many vaccine deaths as covid deaths in US households, poll finds
The Daily Sceptic
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 07:00 UTC
That's the shocking finding of a new poll of 1,500 Americans carried out by the polling company Pollfish.
While 3.6% of respondents said someone in their household had died from COVID-19, 7.9% said one had died as a result of Covid vaccination.
The poll also found that 8.5% said they had been injured by their vaccination, 5% that they had sought medical help and 3.3% that they had been hospitalised, the same proportion who said that as a result of vaccination they were no longer able to work a full day or at all. These are percentages of all respondents. If we look only at the 74.3% vaccinated with at least one dose then the figures, as a proportion of vaccinated persons, are 11.5% injured, 6.8% needing medical help, 4.5% hospitalised and 4.5% unable to work. While these figures are self-reported and there is no control group, since the unvaccinated were not asked about adverse events, they are still alarmingly high.
The poll also found that, among those who reported a Covid death in their household, more than twice as many reported that it occurred after the person was vaccinated than before (2.4% vs 1.1%). The proportion who said they had contracted Covid before their vaccination (17.5%) was very similar to the proportion who said they contracted it afterwards (15.7%). These figures are not indicative of a highly effective vaccine against either infection or death.
The people polled were a randomly selected, representative sample of the U.S. public, of whom 74.3% were vaccinated, so the sample was not inherently biased towards or against the reporting of vaccine problems, though as in all opinion polls there may be an issue of self-selection bias.
The poll consisted of a set of three polls of 500 people conducted over the past week and commissioned by technology entrepreneur Steve Kirsch. The summaries of the polls are available here: June 30th, July 2nd, July 4th. The data are available here: June 30th, July 2nd, July 4th. Steve has written about them here and here. He says he is planning a larger poll of 5,000 people.
A selection of the results are displayed in the table below.
similar surveys, by a factor of 10 or more, the reason for which is unclear and needs to be investigated. We can do a sense check: there are around 120 million households in the U.S. If 3.6% of them have had a Covid death (as per the survey) then that would give 4.3 million Covid deaths. Official figures show around 1 million Covid deaths in the U.S. This suggests the survey is exaggerating results, perhaps due to a self-selection bias among those who respond.
Nonetheless, these are what the respondents to this poll have reported and should not be quickly dismissed. Governments should be doing far more to look into why polls of the general public - not just this one but those by governments themselves - find high proportions of vaccine recipients reporting serious, debilitating and fatal reactions to the vaccines that governments insist are safe.
