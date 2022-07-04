By no means is this part of an effort to generate alarm about the vaccines or dissuade anyone from getting inoculated. It should be read in conjunction with the Daily Sceptic's other posts on vaccines, which include both encouraging and not so encouraging developments.
At the Daily Sceptic we report all the news about the vaccines whether positive or negative and give no one advice about whether they should or should not take them. Unlike with lockdowns, we are neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine; we see our job as reporting the facts, not advocating for or against a particular policy.
The vaccine technology is novel and the vaccines have not yet fully completed their trials, which is why they're in use under temporary and not full market authorisation. This was done on account of the emergency situation and the trial data was largely encouraging on both efficacy and safety. For a summary of that data, see this preamble to the Government's page on the Yellow Card reporting system. (Dr. Tess Lawrie in June 2021 wrote an open letter to Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA, arguing that: "The MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans," a claim that has been 'fact checked' here.)
Boris Johnson said in October that being double vaccinated "doesn't protect you against catching the disease, and it doesn't protect you against passing it on". We publish information and opinion to inform public debate and help readers reach their own conclusions about what is best for them, based on the available data.
- Dr. Martin Kulldorf summarises a recent paper by BMJ Editor Dr. Peter Doshi, Dr. Joseph Fraiman and colleagues, which analysed data from the clinical trials of the mRNA Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and found that the vaccines appear to cause more serious adverse events than they prevent.
- A study from France published in Nature found that the risk of being hospitalised with myocarditis (heart inflammation) is up to 44 times higher following Covid vaccination.
- A poll of Americans has found that 1% of people who had a Covid jab (2 million Americans over 18) say they were so seriously injured by it that they are unable to hold a job.
- Funeral director John O'Looney has talked about the increases in the deaths of children that he is seeing in his area since the rollout of the Covid vaccines.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has given the go-ahead for Covid vaccines for children as young as six months of age in the U.S.
- Data show a significant reduction in births in numerous countries beginning nine months after the introduction of the Covid vaccines, which may be related to vaccine adverse effects or behaviour change.
- A research paper in Andrology shows large decreases in sperm counts among men after the second dose of Pfizer's mRNA Covid jab.
- Hudgell Solicitors in the U.K. has a dedicated team of lawyers fielding enquiries related to possible representation at the COVID-19 public inquiry, with no initial cost to applicants.
- Senator Ron Johnson has called for the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and Dr. Peter McCullough to participate in an open hearing on Capitol Hill and put all evidence on the table of public record after the board sought to remove the dissenting medic's licence to practise medicine.
- The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has obtained an admission from the CDC that there is no basis for the organisation's claim that Covid vaccines do not cause variants.
- The MHRA has been found to develop, manufacture and sell some of the biological products it recommends, including vaccines
- Toby Rogers summarises the FDA's 'Future Framework' briefing document and shows that the WHO is orchestrating the FDA's scheme to skip all future clinical trials for COVID-19 shots.
- Eudravigilance - the European version of the Yellow Card Reporting system - as of June 25th has reported 4,584,946 reactions from 1,903,229 reports of which 2,094,912 were deemed as serious. 46,012 fatal reactions were reported with an approximate actual number of deaths being 14,598. This is due to a 3.15 reporting rate in fatalities across multiple reactions.
- VAERS - the American version of the Yellow Card reporting system - as of June 17th reports a total of 1,307,928 reports of adverse events following Covid vaccines, including 29,031 deaths and 241,736 serious injuries. For children up to the age of 17 there have been 50,776 reports, of which 4,649 were deemed serious and 121 fatalities.
- DAEN Australia - the equivalent of the Yellow Card reporting system - has logged (up to June 16th) 132,924 reports of adverse events, including 890 deaths.
- Children (Under 18) Adverse Events U.K. - up to June 15th, the MHRA reports a total of 4,182 adverse event reports, comprising 3,857 Pfizer, 264 AstraZeneca, 30 Moderna and 31 unspecified from 4,013,700 children vaccinated with 6,526,700 doses. This includes 81 reported cases with Pfizer of myocarditis/pericarditis, suggesting a current reported risk of 14 cases per million first doses and 11 per million second doses for this age group.
- Booster Doses - 50,393 adverse events have been reported across all vaccines up to June 15th from 39,874,186 people vaccinated.
According to an updated report, the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system has recorded a total of 1,500,651 events based on 458,463 reports. The total number of fatalities reported is 2,191.
- Pfizer (27 million first doses) now has one Yellow Card in 157 people vaccinated. Deaths: one in 34,005 people vaccinated (794).
- AstraZeneca (24.9 million first doses) has one Yellow Card in 101 people vaccinated. Deaths: one in 19,347 people vaccinated (1,287).
- Moderna (1.7 million first doses) has one Yellow Card in 43 people vaccinated. Deaths: one in 27,419 people vaccinated (62).
- Blood Disorders = 27,657
- Anaphylaxis = 1,647
- Acute Cardiac = 28,658
- Eye Disorders = 24,909
- Blindness = 544
- Deafness = 801
- Infections = 35,983
- Herpes = 5,260
- Gastrointestinal Disorders = 135,921
- Spontaneous Abortions = 809 miscarriages
- Nervous System Disorders = 287,677
- Bell's Palsy = 1,404
- Guillain-Barré Syndrome = 633
- Paralysis = 1,562
- Seizures = 3,565
- Psychiatric Disorders = 31,694
- Respiratory Disorders = 56,913
- Epistaxis (nosebleeds) = 3,640
- Renal & Urinary Disorders = 4,632
- Skin Disorders = 102,172
- Reproductive/Breast Disorders = 57,906
- Vascular Disorders = 23,196
Comment: See also: