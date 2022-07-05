O:H header
Welcome to another In The News episode of the Objective:Health show, where we peruse the current health headlines and give you the O:H take.

On this week's episode, we look into the continuing irony around vaccinations. Fauci has the Covid and is experiencing rebound symptoms after taking Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid. We also look at the connection between a serious decline in live births worldwide and the vaccine rollout 9 months ago (a rather curious coincidence, no?). We take a look at a recent study that found heart inflammation 44 times higher after Covid vaccinations and the US' recent commitment to buying 300,000 monkeypox vaccines.

Join us for a discussion on all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health.


