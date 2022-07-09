© India Today



The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday, with nearly nine lakh people in 11 districts of the state reeling under it. As the monsoon fury continued, the death toll surged to 190.According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 8,88,177 people are currently affected in Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts.On the other hand, three people, including a child, were killed in the past 24 hours. While two people drowned in Cachar and Nagaon districts, one person died in a landslide in Hailakandi. With thisAs per the ASDMA report, Cachar continues to be the worst-hit district with over 5.63 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon and Nagaon, where nearly 1.52 lakh and 1.45 lakh people are hit by the deluge, respectively.As many as 620 villages still remain under floodwaters andthe ASDMA report stated. Authorities are running 173 relief camps in 10 districts, where 75,185 people have taken shelter.Massive erosions have been reported in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, while Hailakandi and Karimganj districts in Southern Assam witnessed a few cases of landslides.Embankment, roads and other infrastructures have been damaged by flood waters in Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Kamrup and Majuli districts.