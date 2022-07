© University of St Andrews



More information: A. N. Meckler et al, Cenozoic evolution of deep ocean temperature from clumped isotope thermometry, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abk0604

Journal information: Science

History of deep ocean temperature and atmospheric CO2 change. Previous estimates of temperature are shown with a red line, with new data in symbols. Credit: University of St AndrewsA new study of ancient ocean temperatures, published today in Science, shows that"Today the deep ocean is filled with icy cold waters," said Dr. James Rae from the University of St Andrews, who co-authored the study, "butit was as warm as the Mediterranean is today."The international team, including scientists from Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S.. Using state-of-the-art new laboratory measurements, they were able to obtain the most accurate temperature estimates to date, showing thatProfessor Nele Meckler, of the University of Bergen, who led the study, explained: "We looked at the way that different atoms of carbon and oxygen were clumped together in these ancient shells, which turns out to be a really accurate method of working out the temperature at the time the shells were formed."Dr. Phil Sexton, a co-author of the study from the Open University, added: "Because mud and shells continually pile up on the seabed, a long tube of this mud — up to 3 km long — is like a time capsule . As you go deeper down the core, the older the fossil shells, and by measuring the shell chemistry we get a long record of past climate change.", and the new study shows that this extreme warmth was also felt in the depths of the ocean Dr. Rae said: "These ancient greenhouse climates may seem a long way removed from today, but they are critical in helping us understand the impact of COon climate change.""COhas transformed the face of our planet before, and unless we limit emissions as soon as possible, it will do it again."