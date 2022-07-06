Rafael Soto battles the Electra fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, California, on Tuesday.
© Noah Berger/AP
Rafael Soto battles the Electra fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, California, on Tuesday.
Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that's chewing through California forests.

The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles Tuesday.

Source: AP